Clear

Genevieve "Joyce" Knadler, 79

Visitation: Thursday, February 20th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, February 21st, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Final Resting Place: Blakely Cemetery. Easton, MO.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 9:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Genevieve “Joyce” Knadler, 79, Easton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
She was born November 11, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Joyce married Roger Knadler on November 16, 1968; he survives of the home.
She worked at Whitaker Cable for 15 years before starting a family.
Joyce was an avid Bingo player, bowler, and a Christian. She was a wonderful mother to her beautiful daughters and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Joyce enjoyed attending the Whitaker Cable Club luncheon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Katherine (White) Martin; and sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Best.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Roger; daughters, Jennifer Roderick (Brian), Kathy Kunze (Chris); grandchildren, Jake Roderick, Jaycie Kunze, Brett Roderick, Rylee Kunze; siblings, Walter H. Martin, Roseanne Gilbert, Bill Martin; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. For those wishing to make a donation in Joyce’s name the family suggests Blakely Cemetery Fund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Savannah
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories