Genevieve “Joyce” Knadler, 79, Easton, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

She was born November 11, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Joyce married Roger Knadler on November 16, 1968; he survives of the home.

She worked at Whitaker Cable for 15 years before starting a family.

Joyce was an avid Bingo player, bowler, and a Christian. She was a wonderful mother to her beautiful daughters and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Joyce enjoyed attending the Whitaker Cable Club luncheon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Katherine (White) Martin; and sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Best.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Roger; daughters, Jennifer Roderick (Brian), Kathy Kunze (Chris); grandchildren, Jake Roderick, Jaycie Kunze, Brett Roderick, Rylee Kunze; siblings, Walter H. Martin, Roseanne Gilbert, Bill Martin; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. For those wishing to make a donation in Joyce’s name the family suggests Blakely Cemetery Fund.