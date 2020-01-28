Genevieve M. Adkins

August 25, 1935 - January 27, 2020

Genevieve M. Adkins 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.

Memorial Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date in upstate New York.

A full obituary will follow.