Genevieve M. Adkins, 84

Visitation: Thursday, January 30th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date in upstate New York.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 9:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Genevieve M. Adkins
August 25, 1935 - January 27, 2020

Genevieve M. Adkins 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.

Memorial Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date in upstate New York.

A full obituary will follow.

