Genevieve M. Adkins
August 25, 1935 - January 27, 2020
Genevieve M. Adkins 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.
Memorial Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date in upstate New York.
A full obituary will follow.
Related Content
- Genevieve M. Adkins, 84
- Genevieve "Jenny" Josephine Mozier April 10, 1941 - September 3, 2018
- Genevieve "Jenny" (Klawuhn) Cook March 27, 1921 - December 15, 2018
- Genevieve A. Winkelman November 24, 1941 - January 1, 2019
- Genevieve B. Fisher-Barker, 98, formerly of Clarksdale, MO
- Donna Edlin, 84,
- Max Kincaid, 84
- William Lawrence Devenny, 84,
- William Lawrence Devenny, 84
- Darlene Branum, 84
Scroll for more content...