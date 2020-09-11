George Briant Stanislaus 23, of Leasburg, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 in a Saint Louis, MO hospital. Born May 26, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO, He graduated from Bourbon High School and worked at Hardee's as a Shift Leader. He enjoyed listening to music. He is survived by father, Jerry (Carol) Stanislaus, Leasburg, MO, mother, Molly Smith of KS, sisters, Cassie (Tim) Witt, Elwood, KS, and Robin Stanislaus of West Virginia.

Funeral services & Live Stream for the public: 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating, visitation 1-2 pm Saturday, Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, KS. Memorials are requested to the George Stanislaus Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online at www.ruppfuneral.com, select obituary, then funeral fund.