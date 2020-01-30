George C. Maxfield, 85

George Charles Maxfield, 85, of Smithville, MO passed away, January 28, 2020.

He was born on May 19, 1934 to George Glenn and Grace Oneta (Hendrix) Maxfield in Trimble, MO. George grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Army.

George met Patricia Ann Yount while they were both working at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City. They were married on June 18, 1957. After their marriage, they lived in Smithville, MO where they made their home. Patricia passed away on October 26, 2014.

George also owned George’s Phillips 66 Gas Station in Smithville for several years and retired as Manager of the Printing Department from Tnemec Paint Company after approximately 30 years of service. He volunteered at the Smithville Senior Center where he enjoyed playing pool, cards and visiting with friends. George loved wood working, reading his Bible and being the best Dad and “Grandpa-Great”.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Maxfield.

George is survived by daughters, Paula Jeanne Ealey and husband T.J., Penny Huff and husband David, Patti Maxfield, Lori Beth Terrell and husband Gilbert, Suzanne Griffin and husband Jim; grandsons, Tyler Ealey, Jeremiah Huff, Nathan Huff, Gabriel Huff and wife Rachel, Joshua Maxfield and wife Rebecca, Jacob Terrell and wife Brittanee, Daniel Terrell and wife Alina, Dylan Griffin and wife Dana; granddaughters, Tiffanie Ritzman and husband Garrett, Elizabeth Jaminez and husband Emanuel, Margaret Singleton and husband Shane, Ruth Terrell, Heather Farabaugh and husband Alex; great-grandchildren, Mollie, Wyatt, Jonathan, Josiah, Ella, Evalysse, Alex, Lily, Elijah, Ben, Naomi, Audree, Konner, Sofia, and Michael; brother Glenn Maxfield and wife Tanya; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1st with Visitation from 10:00-11:30 a.m. prior to the service at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Burial: Ridgely Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Ridgely Cemetery or Emmanuel Bible Church.