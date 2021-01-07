George Edward Carpenter, 77, of Liberty, Missouri passed away on December 12th, 2020.

George was born on May 11, 1943 in Los Angeles, California and was one of eight children. Throughout his life, he lived in California, Florida, and the Kansas City area.

George and Garnet, wife of 30 years, married on September 8th 1990 in Liberty, MO. The couple made their home in the Liberty, Missouri area.

George worked for Colgate Palmolive earning his way through a progressive career and retired with over 20 years of service doing maintenance on equipment and later working in the supply room. He also enjoyed bowling, achieved multiple perfect games and was a contestant on Bowling for Dollars. Other interests include shooting pool, horse shoes, corn hole, fishing and hanging out with his buddies at Spark's welding shop. He enjoyed working with his hands on various projects and took pride in his work. An avid sports fan, George played and coached sports including slow pitch, softball and basketball, enjoyed collecting baseball cards and was a lifetime KC Chiefs fan.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Florence Carpenter, and his sisters, Jeanie Flippin and Marie Foley.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Garnet Carpenter; daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Randy McDowell; daughter, Georgina Haywood; step-daughter and fiance, Charity Guerra and John Goodwin; step-daughter and son-in-law, Ashton and Justin Luter; eight grandchildren; Rebecca Padgett, Magen Martin, Elizabeth Walker, Randy McDowell Jr, Jordan Guerra, Preston Haywood, Tyler Haywood and Adam Haywood; seven great-grandchildren, Alaina, Avery, Benjamin, Bradley, Laurel, Braxton, Nova and two on the way; brother, Frankie Carpenter; brother and sister-in-law Paulie and Bernice Carpenter; brother, Butch Carpenter; sister, Sue Jones and sister, Bert Toothman.

George was a caring father and loved all his girls. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Public family visitation will be held at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, MO from 10:00 to 11:00 am Friday, December 18th.

A Private family service will be conducted at 11:00 AM. The service can be viewed via Live Stream by clicking on the video screen below.

Everyone is welcome to the graveside committal service at 12:00 PM, at Bennett Lane Cemetery in Savannah, MO.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KC Pet Project at KCCAC.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.