George Ernest "Butch" Bascue, 81 of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his residence.

He was born May 11, 1939 in St. Joseph to the late George M. and Hilda M. Bascue.

He was a graduate of Benton High School.

Butch married Beverly A. Wilson on May 30, 1958 in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death on May, 9, 2017.

He spent his working career with and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Surveyor.

Butch loved mushroom hunting, camping with his family and tinkering with everything !

In addition to his parents and his wife, Butch was preceded in death by his Son; Patrick and daughter; Donna.

Mr. Bascue is survived by his sons; Willie (Tammy) and George (Johnette) Bascue, grandsons; Willie Jr, Billie, George Mate, and Josh, granddaughters; Amanda, Sue Ann, Wendy and Dana Jo.

11 great-grandchildren and 11 brothers & sisters along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service, 2:00 PM, Tuesday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday evening. Interment; Faucett Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.