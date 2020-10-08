Clear
George Eugene Hovey, 97

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 11:09 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

George Eugene Hovey 97, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in a Saint Joseph health care center. He was born March 24, 1923 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Vernie & Charles Hovey. He worked as a House Painter. He served in the Army, and he is veteran of World War II. George was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John, Richard, Monty, Jerry, and Charles Hovey, sisters, Esther Miller, Evalee Pettit, Vernie Drake, and Margaret Jones. Survivors include his wife, Betty Hovey, two children: Dann Hovey and Kelly Hovey of San Ramon, CA. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

