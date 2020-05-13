George “Frank” Caw, Sr.

1941-2020

George “Frank” Caw, Sr., 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

He was born August 2, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri to George and Bessie Caw.

Frank married Jeannetta Mae Parker November 14, 1995. She survives of the home.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Moila, Masonic Lodge and Brotherhood Lodge.

Frank enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, George Franklin Caw, Jr.; and his parents.

Additional survivors include son, William Caw (Emma Kerns); step-children, Donald and Brian Hector, Clayton Burrow, Michelle Hector Alberto; step-grandson, James Cary Hector; 5 step-grandchildren; 5 step great-grandchildren; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Mary E. Caw; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.