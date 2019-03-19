Clear
George G. Fanning, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Thursday, March 21, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Prayer Service Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Friday, March 22, 2019 10:00 AM

George's Obituary

George G. Fanning, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home.
George was born on February 13, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late George and Pearl (Gude) Fanning. He was a 1954 graduate of Central High School.
Mr. Fanning served our country in the US Army for seven years.
George then started his career with Burlington Northern Railroad, retiring on February 14, 1997, after forty-one years.
Mr. Fanning is survived by his son, George M. Fanning, daughter, Christine Fanning; sisters, Mary Agnes Shaefer, Margaret Sullivan, Kate Shelley and Linda Mosley; brothers, Bill and John Fanning; former wife, Darlene Fanning and numerous nieces and nephews.
Prayer Service 10:00 AM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after 11:00 AM Thursday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday.

