George Harold Ferbert, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Living Community.

George was born in Whitesville, MO on December 11, 1936 to George and Thelma (Coats) Ferbert. He graduated from Savannah High School and Missouri Western Junior College. On December 31, 1955 he married Maxine Leonard in St. Joseph, MO.

George was co-owner of Ferbert Garden Center from 1974 to 1988; he was also co-owner of GeoMax Company greenhouses, from 1989 to 2008. He was active in his community, serving as Deacon at Calvary Baptist Church, volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels and was a member of the National Arborist's Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine and brothers, Kenneth and Karl Ferbert.

Survivors include his sons, Kenneth (Elizabeth) Ferbert, Michael (Diane) Ferbert, Randall (Marcella) Ferbert, Richard (Mary) Ferbert; daughter, Melany (Chris) Blakemore; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, James Ferbert, Wesley Ferbert, Lloyd Ferbert and Norman Ferbert and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Sherri Ebling at Living Community for all her kind care.

Funeral services 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel in St. Joseph. Pastor Allan Lane officiating. Visitation beginning at 12:00 PM, Friday, December 21, 2018 with the family receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM in the chapel. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Samaritan's Purse.