George Joseph Lehning, 70, of Troy, Kansas

TROY, KANSAS George Joseph Lehning, 70, of Troy, Kansas died Sunday evening, June 23, 2019 at his home.

George was born on May 10, 1949 in Queens, New York to John and Marie (Saur) Lehning. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.

George married Ruth Parrish in 1989. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include his children; Constance, Jacob and Jeremy Lehning, Dawn Marshall (Lew), Bruce Parks (Gina), Charles Parks (Kathi) and Christopher Parks (Julie)
Brother, John Lehning
Several grandchildren. One of his most memorable moments is when his grandson and name sake, Joseph Parks became an Eagle Scout and chose him for the most influential person in his life.

Memorial Service: Monday, July 1, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
At the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy
Visitation: family will receive friends Monday evening 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Troy Ambulance
