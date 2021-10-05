George K. Herbert, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021.

He was born September 27, 1952 in St. Joseph to Lester and Naomi “Dee” (Schwope) Herbert. He graduated from North Andrew High School in 1972.

George married Cynthia Jo Matthias on June 1, 1991. She survives of the home.

He was a member of the Laborers Union for over 40 years.

George enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Missouri Tigers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bernie Gallagher, Danny Herbert, Richard Herbert, and Twila Seek; and his parents-in-law, Fred and Dorothy Matthias.

Survivors include his wife; son, Jeffrey (Kelsie) Matthias of St. Joseph; daughter, Jessica (Stephen) Veach of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Brylie Matthias and Leo Veach; siblings, Dave (Shirley) Herbert, Ed Herbert, Terry (Brenda) Herbert, Geneva O’Callaghan, and Susie Jordan; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rick (Linda) Matthias, Doug (Kathy) Matthias, Greg (Suzanne) Matthias, Michelle (Bob) Linebach, Sheryl (Joe) Tumea, Nanny Matthias, and Lissa Boyd; numerous nephews and nieces.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to NorthCare Hospice House, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, MO 64116. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.