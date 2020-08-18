George L Bishop, 90, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side in Stewartsville, Missouri.

Mr. Bishop was born in Cambridge, Iowa on July 7, 1930 to Emmitt and Theresa Bishop.

He graduated from Pickering High School in 1949.

He quickly joined the workforce after graduation leading him to join the United States Navy November 10, 1949. He served on the ship as an electrician. As part of his service to the United States Navy, he served in the Korean War. After many stints on the ship, he separated from the Navy October of 1953.

Upon getting out of the service he went to college at Northwest Missouri State College.

During his time in college, he met and married Ruth Crane on May 27, 1955. They were married for 65 years. In September 1956 they had their first son, (David Bishop). George graduated in May 1957 with honors.

He obtained his graduate fellowships and assistantships program with Western Electric Co., with training at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) by solving one math problem.

George worked with Western Electric Co. as a contract employee to set up computer facilities at military sites. Ruth and George moved 7 different times across the United States. During this time, they had three more children. After four years with Western Electric Co., he was offered a job at the headquarters of Western Electric in New York City, but decided to follow his heart and became a teacher and farmer.

He moved the family to Stewartsville, Missouri where he eventually purchased 200 acres and raised his family.

He became a middle and high school math teacher and principal at Stewartsville C-2 School District in Stewartsville, MO. After six years of teaching and principalship, he accepted a teaching position at Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph, MO where he taught computer science.

At the point of his retirement from Missouri Western State College, he accepted a part time teaching position to teach math.

Family was one of his pride and joys. Ruth and George had four children; David Bishop of Gower, MO, Peggy Brune (Jerry) of Lincoln, NE, Bruce Bishop (Stacy) of Stewartsville, MO, and Tony Bishop of Stewartsville, MO.

He was blessed with 6 grandchildren; Nicky Moore (Scott) of Florham Park, NJ, Josh Bishop (Rachel) of Savannah, MO, Jason Bishop (Katie) of St. Joseph, MO, Katie Bishop of Platte City, MO, Rebecca Brune of Lincoln, NE and Lise Brune of St. Louis, MO.

Later he was blessed with three great-grandchildren; Tucker Bishop, McKenna and Macklin Bishop.

Several of his loves in life included fishing and family and not always in that order. Many years the family spent time going to Reed Lake in Canada for fishing trips. Lake Chamberlin in South Dakota was another hot spot for fishing. Another favorite spot was Indian Caves, searching for mushrooms. If you wanted to go fishing, he was always ready for a trip as long as you were fishing for walleye and crappie.

Mr. Bishop was very active within his community. He served with the American Legion Post # 508, and as a board member with Stewartsville School and the Senior Community of Stewartsville.

George served numerous hours with the community through coaching and supporting the sport programs at Stewartsville School District.

He helped build 31 homes with Habitat for Humanity in St. Joseph, MO. He was always eager and willing to help anyone that needed it.

George was preceded in death by; his parents Emmit and Theresa Bishop, six siblings, son Tony Bishop (1982) and Bruce Bishop (1998).

He is survived by Ruth Bishop (Stewartsville, MO), son David Bishop, daughter Peggy Brune, one sister Barbara Stahl (Lincoln, CA), 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family will host a visitation on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Turner Family Funeral home in Stewartsville.

Full Military honors will be done just prior to the family visitation.

Private family inurnment will be done at a later date in the Stewartsville Cemetery..

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made in George Bishop’s honor to the Stewartsville C-2 School Sports Department.