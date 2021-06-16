Clear
George Madison "Matt" Woodrow, 70

George Madison “Matt” Woodrow was born on April 27, 1951 in Cartersville, Georgia and left this earth on June 6. 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:39 PM

Matt lived a full life. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the Carrier Independence. Matt worked hard, doing well at so many jobs in so many parts of the country. There are too many stories to be told.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Helene H. and George H. Woodrow, III; and brother, Stephen.
Matt is survived by the love of his life, Phyllis, her 4 daughters and families; daughters, Rebecca Lehman (Marc), Sarah Sredzinski (Mike); grandchildren, Victoria, Brianna, Marcus and Alexander; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Nathaniel, Emma; sister, Jeanne Cloud; niece, Alicia Cloud; and nephew, James Cloud.
Matt was kind, generous and loving but with a wicked sense of humor. He loved his family, friends, music, NASCAR, fireworks, and America. But mostly Matt loved the Lord and Phyllis who captured his heart at the age of 15, whom he married in 2011.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.


