Clear

George Oliver Horner, 70

Visitation: Saturday, December 7th, 2019 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Rupp Funeral Home 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504 Service: Saturday, December 7th, 2019 11:00 AM. Rupp Funeral Home 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 9:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

George O. Horner 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am - 11:00 am on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a short Celebration of Georges life to start at 11:00 am Saturday, December 7, 2019. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories