George Oliver Horner, 70

George O. Horner 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am - 11:00 am on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a short Celebration of Georges life to start at 11:00 am Saturday, December 7, 2019. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com