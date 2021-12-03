St Joseph, Missouri – George R Deiter, 79, of St Joseph, passed away November 27, 2021.

He was born August 22, 1942, in Kearney, Missouri to Lewis and Charlotte (Rogge) Deiter.

George graduated in 1960 from Kearney High School. Where he met and married Carolyn Brand. They were married for 53 years.

George was a computer programmer for Exxon Mobil until he retired. Once retired he worked for Ferrellgas in Smithville before retiring a second time.

George enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Afghan fish hound every chance he got. He enjoyed camping and everything outdoors.

George is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn; his parents Lewis and Charlotte Deiter and a daughter Lisa Deiter.

Survivors: 2 daughters Zeta (Tom) Switlik, Cameron MO and Tresa (Shawn) Kelly, Lathrop MO; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Zeta and Tom’s home on December 19th, 2021 from 2-5 with a private burial on December 20th.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron MO.