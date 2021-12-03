Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

George R Deiter, 79

George R Deiter, 79, of St Joseph, passed away November 27, 2021.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 3:02 PM

St Joseph, Missouri – George R Deiter, 79, of St Joseph, passed away November 27, 2021.

He was born August 22, 1942, in Kearney, Missouri to Lewis and Charlotte (Rogge) Deiter.

George graduated in 1960 from Kearney High School. Where he met and married Carolyn Brand. They were married for 53 years.

George was a computer programmer for Exxon Mobil until he retired. Once retired he worked for Ferrellgas in Smithville before retiring a second time.

George enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Afghan fish hound every chance he got. He enjoyed camping and everything outdoors.

George is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn; his parents Lewis and Charlotte Deiter and a daughter Lisa Deiter.

Survivors: 2 daughters Zeta (Tom) Switlik, Cameron MO and Tresa (Shawn) Kelly, Lathrop MO; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Zeta and Tom’s home on December 19th, 2021 from 2-5 with a private burial on December 20th.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Temperatures were well above average again today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the northwest. A cold front will slowly move through the area today, cooling temperatures down for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Overall the weekend looks dry, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out on Sunday as clouds move back into the area. Temperatures look to continue to cool into next week with highs in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories