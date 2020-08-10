George R. Smith,79, of St. Joseph, died on August 6, 2020. He was born October 21, 1940, to David R. and Betty Bradley Smith. He attended Lafayette High School and graduated from Missouri Western State College. He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency in Germany from January, 1960 to April, 1963. George retired from the United States Postal Service in 1998 after 35 years of service. He occasionally attempted to play golf.

George is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David C. Smith. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Waltraud “Woodie” Smith, son Fr. Mark Smith of Marshall, Missouri, and daughter and son-in-law Michael and Susan Smith Dodson of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Private service and cremation was held due to the ongoing pandemic. A Celebration of Life is planned for the future.