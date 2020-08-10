Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2-year-old child killed, 2 others shot in shooting in midtown St. Joseph Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

George R. Smith, 79

Services are private.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 9:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

George R. Smith,79, of St. Joseph, died on August 6, 2020. He was born October 21, 1940, to David R. and Betty Bradley Smith. He attended Lafayette High School and graduated from Missouri Western State College. He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency in Germany from January, 1960 to April, 1963. George retired from the United States Postal Service in 1998 after 35 years of service. He occasionally attempted to play golf.
George is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David C. Smith. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Waltraud “Woodie” Smith, son Fr. Mark Smith of Marshall, Missouri, and daughter and son-in-law Michael and Susan Smith Dodson of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Private service and cremation was held due to the ongoing pandemic. A Celebration of Life is planned for the future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories