George W. Moore, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri

Services are private. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
George W. Moore
1931-2019

George W. Moore, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at a local hospital.
He was born December 17, 1931 in Spickard, Missouri, the son of Carl L. Moore and Vesta V. (McElfresh) Moore.
George married Shirlee M. Bennington January 21, 1954. She preceded him in death September 6, 2009.
He retired from Highland (Justrite) Dairy. George was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Sue Doles; parents and sister Janice Halter.
Survivors include children, Terri Yarnell (Steve), Tammy Bottorff, George Leslie Moore (Mary); 6 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Hoga, Carol Veselich, Linda Farrell (Bob); son-in-law, Craig Doles.
Private Graveside Farewell Services, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

