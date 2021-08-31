George William Kelly, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away, Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
He was born May 18, 1942, in Bethany, Missouri to William and Ora Kelly.
George was the leader of Royal Rangers with the Assembly of God.
He enjoyed camping and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karla Brannan; wife, Kathy; parents; and 3 sisters.
Survivors include children, Tammy Burns, Kim Parker, Kevin Kelly, Tim Kelly, Bill Kelly; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Keys Christian Fellowship.
Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Keys Christian Fellowship.
Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Gideons International.
