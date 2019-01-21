Georgia Ann Heinz, 81, of St. Joseph, died January 18, 2019. Georgia was born January 12, 1938, in Maryville, to Ernest and Margaret Early.
She married Raymond E. Heinz on March 6, 1970, and he preceded her in death on July 10, 2003. Also preceding her in death were her parents and daughter Joyce Akins.
Georgia was an antique refinisher and had worked for Inter-Serv. She enjoyed plants, flowers, and taking care of her goats.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Tinder (Kevin), Michelle Byrd; several grandchildren, including Todd and Tim Akins; and several great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Georgia's name.
Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, January 22, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Related Content
- Georgia Ann Heinz January 12, 1938 - January 18, 2019
- Patricia Corbin Pfleiderer December 13, 1938 - January 18, 2019
- Cheryl Ann Bonderer (Walters) December 3, 1947 – January 2, 2019
- Mary Ann Zawodny July 7, 1937 - January 6, 2019
- Ronald R. From January 28, 1938 - August 19, 2018
- Clayton L. Gaines May 18, 1954 - January 14, 2019
- Gordon Riley Murphy October 28, 1934 - January 18, 2019
- Betty Jean Arnold November 18, 1926 - January 17, 2019
- Beverly Ann (Owens) Robinson November 1, 1938 - December 8, 2018
- Marvin R. Stilgenbauer May 12, 1933 - January 12, 2019