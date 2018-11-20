Georgia "Georgi" Anne Cargill 66, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Friday, September 7, 2018. She was born November 26, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mary Therese and Ralph Cargill. She graduated from Central High School and attended the University of Missouri Columbia, and graduating from Benedictine College, Atchison, KS. She enjoyed her work in Social Services and part time in accounting help with her brother Pat. Georgi was a devout Catholic and enjoyed praying, she loved her nieces and nephews, and was very interested in politics. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Randy and Pete Cargill. Survivors include brother, Pat Cargill, sisters, Robin (Kirt) McLean, and Sarah (Bob) Shinogle, sister in law, Cindy Cargill, beloved nieces and nephews: Lindsay & Nick McLean, Michael, Charlie, & Ben Shinogle, Henry, Helen, and Harrison Cargill, Meagan Cargill-Nolin, Emily & Christopher "C.B." Cargill.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday November 23, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with Mass of Commemoration following at 10 AM Friday, November 23, 2018. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the open door food kitchen. Georgi has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.