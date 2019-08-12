Georgia Johnston, 78, of St. Joseph, MO

Clear

Georgia Johnston, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home.
Georgia was born July 14, 1941 to George and Fay Foster in Holiday, Missouri.
She was an artist and was the owner and operator of Georgia's Beauty Salon for forty-seven years. Georgia was loved by many and will be missed.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law C.J. Scott.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Johnston (Becky), Bradley Johnston (Rita), grandchildren, Jackson Johnston, Sam Johnston and Walker Johnston, four sisters, the father of her sons, Robert Johnston, one aunt and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, Georgia has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to Mosaic Hospice.

