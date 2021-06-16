Clear
Georgia Lucille Dunlap, 66

Georgia Lucille Dunlap, 66, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday,

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:15 PM

Georgia Lucille Dunlap, 66, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at her home. She was born April 3, 1955 in St. Joseph, daughter of Elsie and Kenneth Hawkins. She attended DeKalb High School. Georgia loved kids, and they loved her. She also enjoyed scrap booking, garage sales, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and penguins, and having a glass of wine. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Patrick Hawkins. Survivors include, Companion, Paul Brooks of the home, sons, Joseph Walter (Lee Ann Hachman) Hawkins of Lawson, MO and Daniel Ray Hawkins, brothers, Kenneth Hawkins, Eldon Green, Daniel Green, Sidney Hawkins, Joseph Hawkins, Frank Hawkins, sisters, Penny Hawkins, Sabra Berry, 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Dunlap has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the D.A.V. or Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.


