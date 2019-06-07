Condolences
We encourage you to share your most beloved memories of Georgia here, so that the family and other loved ones can always see it. You can upload cherished photographs, or share your favorite stories, and can even comment on those shared by others.
https://vaughnfuneralhomes.com/book-of-memories/3867094/Martin-Georgia/index.php
No Obiturary details at this time
Related Content
- Georgia Mae Martin (Blackburn) December 14, 1928 - June 6, 2019
- John Richard Nold March 12, 1928 - December 14, 2018
- Joseph Melvin Martin February 23, 1928 - May 5, 2019
- Dollie Louise Wallace June 14, 1929 - December 22, 2018
- Curtis Edmund Kessler December 2, 1928 - May 22, 2018
- Mary Ann Kirchhofer August 5, 1928 – December 21, 2018
- William James Fasching December 14, 1934 - December 14, 2018
- Frances Louise Roberts August 20, 1928 - January 30, 2019
- Bob R. Reichel February 29, 1928 - February 5, 2019
- Ramona Rose Ozenberger August 16, 1928 - February 5, 2019
Scroll for more content...