Georgia Sue Wade March 24, 1944 - May 16, 2019

Georgia Sue Wade 75, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away after a long illness Thursday May 16, 2019. She was born March 24, 1944 in Darlington, Missouri, and was a lifelong resident of Northwest Missouri. She worked at Methodist Medical Center, and as a Private Caregiver. She also spent several years as a sitter for her loving grandchildren. She was fond of cooking, lawn work, garage sales, and collecting antique coo-coo clocks, but most especially she loved spending time with her family. She knew no stranger and was a great conversationalist. "Miss Georgia," as she was known, will likely be remembered for her gift of encouragement, as she regularly and positively impacted many of the wonderful caregiving personnel at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in spite of her difficult battle with cancer. She lived with her son Lonnie and she loved and was loved by all her family and all who knew her. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wade, father, George Whitmore, mother, Wilma Masoner, step father, J. Masoner. Survivors include: son, Philip Pinion and wife Cathy, daughter, Janet Snider and husband Steve all of St. Joseph, MO, son, Lonnie Wade of the home, brother, Gary Whitmore, four grandchildren: Michael Pinion, Katie Pinion, Tabitha Ritter, and Taylor Snider, great grandchildren, Angelina Wood, Hollyn Snider, Finley and Emet Ritter. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm on Monday May 20th, with a celebration of Georgia's life to starting at 6:30 PM at Renovation Church, 3822 Cook Road, St. Joseph, Missouri to celebrate, grieve, and support each other through this unfortunate time. Memorials are requested to the Georgia Wade Memorial Fund in care of Nodaway Valley Bank. Online condolence and obituary at