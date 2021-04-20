Georgian Harris 78, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. Survivors include husband, Michael Paul Harris, daughters, Joy and Jill, and son, Steve. The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 AM on Thursday with the Rosary to by prayed at 11:30 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Father Christian Malewski Celebrant. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:26 AM
