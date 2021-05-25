Clear
Georgian Marie Harris 78

Georgian Marie Harris 78, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 19, 2021 with her family by her side.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:21 PM

Georgian Marie Harris 78, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 19, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born September 12, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, daughter of the late Helen (Gardner) and Joseph Taucher. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy, and she earned a degree in education from Fontbonne University, both in St. Louis, MO. She married Michael Paul Harris on August 1, 1964 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in St. Louis, MO.

While in St. Joseph, Georgian first taught school at Hosea and Bessie Ellison Elementary, and then raised her three children. She enjoyed her friends and ladies groups, with whom she shared many walks and long talks, studied the Bible, played Mah Jong, Bridge, Bunco, and the occasional round of golf. She was an avid reader and known to enjoy romance novels accompanied by her favorite chocolate treat. Georgian also delighted in traveling and could not wait to plan her next trip. Most importantly, she loved and adored her children and grandchildren.

A devout Catholic, Georgian was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband, Michael Paul Harris, daughter, Joy and husband Edmund Hennessy, of Kirkwood, MO, son, Steve and wife Leanne Harris of Henderson, NV, daughter, Jill and husband Dave Smith of Overland Park, KS, grandchildren, Samantha & Michael Harris, Audrey & Anna Smith, and Georgia & John Hennessy, sisters, Joan and husband Dr. Phil Martin of Sunset Hills, MO, and Joyce and husband Clyde Miner of Friendswood, TX.

The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 AM Thursday April 22, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MO. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Mir House of Prayer, PO Box 8324, St. Joseph, MO, 64508. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
