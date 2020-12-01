Cameron, MO- Gerald Clifton Wright, 88, Cameron, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday November 15, 2020 at 6:00PM after battling Alzheimer’s and Covid 19.

Gerald was born May 30, 1932, in Albany, MO, to Cleveland and Ethel Wright.

After high school graduation in Albany, he went to MU for 4 months and served in the Army.

Gerald tested milk for the University of Missouri for several years. Prior to his work for MU, he showed and bought registered cattle for J.C. Penney. He worked for Curtis’ Breeding Service, the Fairview Cowplex at Greenwood, MO and was Facilities Manager at First Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit for over 16 years, where he was a member and Deacon. The children in the nursery looked forward to seeing him on Sunday morning. He also loved to travel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife Phyllis of 58 years, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Karolyn and Tony Brashears. He was a much-loved uncle to Michael Brennan and his wife Becky, and great nephews, Aaron, Andrew, Justin and Kaelin. Seven great-great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday November 19, 2020 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 prior to the service. Burial, Grandview Cemetery, Albany, MO.

Memorial Fund: Alzheimer's Association and/or First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. (2 NE Douglas St. Lee's Summit, Missouri 64063)

