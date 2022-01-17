Gerald Duane “Jerry” Gordon, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.

He was born September 21, 1943, to Lloyd Oren and Ida Elizabeth Howe Gordon.

Soon after high school Jerry joined the U.S. Navy where he served on the Yorktown Aircraft Carrier. When he returned from the Navy, he worked construction and at several meat packaging plants. In the early 1970’s Jerry began working for Seitz, he was there 34 years as a supervisor before retiring in 2006.

He attended 3 Angels SDA Church. Jerry was a Christian, he loved God and his family very much. Jerry enjoyed sports and cars, playing lots of softball, fishing, bowling, and playing games with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 stillborn sisters; brothers, Lloyd Oren Gordon, Jr., Clinton James Gordon and his wife, Lila Reeves Gordon, and Robert Gordon; brother-in-law, William Arthur “Bill” Hendricks; father-in-law, Leonard Billy Schubert, Jr.; and grandson, Ean Meyer Gordon.

Survivors include wife, Melody Schubert Gordon, who survives of the home; children, Tracy Maki and Kelly Stillman, Boerne, Texas, Charity Kovac (Matt), Stewartsville, Missouri, Hope Turner, St. Joseph, Missouri, David Cook, Jr., St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, Mattison and Zach Maki, Izabella and Kennedi Stillman, Kylee Davis (Josh), Tyler and Austin Turner, Bakari Cook, Kole Kovac, Jazvin Stapleton, Jaylee Cook, Kynzee and Kynadee Kovac, Kruz and Kaysen Cook; great-granddaughter, Georgie Atkins; sister, Winona Jean Hendricks, Salina, Kansas; mother-in-law, Charlotte Schubert, St. Joseph, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Pam Gordon, Alta Vista, Kansas, Jackie Hendrix, St. Joseph, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the family for a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.