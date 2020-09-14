Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gerald Duane Shaul, 86

Service: Monday, September 14th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. 222 West 3rd Street, Cameron, MO 64429.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gerald D. Shaul
1934-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Gerald Duane Shaul, 86, Cameron, passed away September 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 20, 1934, near Chula, Missouri to Ivan and Marie (Swank) Shaul.
Jerry was a graduate of Brookfield High School.
He was a business and regional manager for 45 years, traveling across the country from Wyoming to New York, working for House of Fabrics and Northwest Fabrics. After leaving the fabric business, Jerry worked in advertising sales. He continued to work after retirement. He enjoyed working as a custodian for Southwest R-1 School District and the First Baptist Church of Cameron. Jerry was also a driver for North Country Ford in Cameron.
He enjoyed meeting and visiting with people. Jerry enjoyed family activities, woodworking, fishing, and sports.
Jerry was a member of the Cameron First Baptist Church for over 30 years.
He is preceded by his parents, Ivan and Marie; 3 brothers, Donald, Marvin and Robert; and son, Dennis.
Survivors: wife of 34 years, Joyce (Uthe) Shaul; daughter, Brittany (Nathan) Thompson and granddaughter, Emersyn Thompson.
Children from his first marriage, Jeff (Anne) Shaul, Tom (Susan) Shaul and Lori (Darren) Woebke; daughter- in- law, Becky Shaul; sisters-in-law, Mary Shaul and Kathy Shaul; 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.
Memorials: Comfort Care Hospice and/or Cameron First Baptist Church.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this weekend. The sunshine will be there through the first part of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories