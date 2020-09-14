Gerald D. Shaul

1934-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Gerald Duane Shaul, 86, Cameron, passed away September 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 20, 1934, near Chula, Missouri to Ivan and Marie (Swank) Shaul.

Jerry was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

He was a business and regional manager for 45 years, traveling across the country from Wyoming to New York, working for House of Fabrics and Northwest Fabrics. After leaving the fabric business, Jerry worked in advertising sales. He continued to work after retirement. He enjoyed working as a custodian for Southwest R-1 School District and the First Baptist Church of Cameron. Jerry was also a driver for North Country Ford in Cameron.

He enjoyed meeting and visiting with people. Jerry enjoyed family activities, woodworking, fishing, and sports.

Jerry was a member of the Cameron First Baptist Church for over 30 years.

He is preceded by his parents, Ivan and Marie; 3 brothers, Donald, Marvin and Robert; and son, Dennis.

Survivors: wife of 34 years, Joyce (Uthe) Shaul; daughter, Brittany (Nathan) Thompson and granddaughter, Emersyn Thompson.

Children from his first marriage, Jeff (Anne) Shaul, Tom (Susan) Shaul and Lori (Darren) Woebke; daughter- in- law, Becky Shaul; sisters-in-law, Mary Shaul and Kathy Shaul; 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO.

Memorials: Comfort Care Hospice and/or Cameron First Baptist Church.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO