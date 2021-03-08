Clear
Gerald E. Harris, 95

Gerald E. Harris 1925-2021 Gerald E. Harris, age 95, of King City, Missouri was born November 21, 1925 and passed from this life on February 22, 2021.

Gerald was the son of Orville and Nora (O’Day) Harris. He grew up farming in Nodaway County where he met the love of his life, Vivian Morris. They married on April 16, 1949. To this union six children were born and truly cherished.
The family moved to King City in 1974. Gerald led a good life, a simple life farming the land. His love for his family was evident in everything he did. He was a kind and generous man who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Preceding Gerald were his parents; brothers, Vincent, Donald and Norville.
Those left to treasure Gerald’s memory include his wife of 71 years; their children: Judy, Jerry (Kathy), Sheila, Mark (Lin), Greg (Tricia), and Scott (Suzanne); a sister, Leareta Clements; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Temperatures started out on the mild side with most areas in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Monday was another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. With the dry conditions outdoor burning should be avoided Monday and Tuesday as low humidity and gusty winds continue. Winds will stay breezy over the next few days with wind gusts around 20-30 mph. A more active pattern of weather will settle in for most of this week with our first chance of light rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A better chance for more moderate to heavy rain with possibly a few thunderstorms will move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday with a cold front. That front will stall south of our area late in the week, providing several more chances for rain throughout the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler after the cold front rolls through with highs back in the 50s.
