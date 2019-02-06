Gerald E. “Jerry” Rathgeber

1937-2019

Gerald E. “Jerry” Rathgeber, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.

He was born May 30, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jerry married Twila Schottel August 31, 1984. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri and Leesburg Methodist Church in Florida.

Jerry enjoyed playing golf, was a car enthusiast, and a very active member of church.

He worked in sales and management, retiring from Yellow Freight in the St. Louis Regional office in 1997. After retirement, Jerry and Twila moved to Leesburg, Florida for eight years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Clara (Miller) Rathgeber.

Additional survivors include son, Scott Rathgeber (Debbie); daughter, Sheralyn Hulse (Mark) grandson, Trace Finlay; brother, Edmond Rathgeber, Robins, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Ashland United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association.