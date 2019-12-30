Clear

Gerald Fritz Aldridge, 64

No services are scheduled at this time.

Dec 30, 2019
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gerald F. Aldridge, 64, of Graham, MO, passed away December 25, 2019, at the Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville, MO.

Mr. Aldridge was born July 23, 1955 in Mannheim Germany. His parents were Gerald Aldridge and Martha Ida (Auer) Aldridge.

Gerald Aldridge worked as a self- employed electrician.

Mr. Aldridge has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

No visitation or services are planned at this time.

Memorials are suggested to the funeral home to help with his final expenses. Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO, 64468.

