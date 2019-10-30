Clear
Gerald Ivan Bell Monday, October 26th, 1925 - Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

Visitation Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel Service Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 2:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429 Interment Graceland Cemetery BB Highway CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

No Details at this time

