Gerald "Jerry" Dennis Lawrence, 81

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 6:13 PM

Gerald "Jerry" Dennis Lawrence, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born April 23, 1939 in St. Joseph, son of Hester and Glen (Dunham) Lawrence. Jerry married Concepcion "Connie" Bravo on July 4, 1958. Jerry was a handyman and he enjoyed tinkering with lawn mowers. He loved his dogs and most of all he was a devoted family man and devoted to his faith. He was a member of East Side Baptist Church. Gerald was preceded in death by wife, Connie in 2013, father, Glen Lawrence, mother, Hester Lawrence, step-father, Butch Butcher, son, Gary Lawrence, sister, Glenda Hewitt. Survivors include, son, Christopher (Tania) Lawrence of St. Joseph, brother, Mark Lawrence of San Diego, CA, brother, Vernon (Sharon) Lawrence of St. Joseph, sisters, Wanda Sampson of DeKalb, MO and Gayle (Leon) Pummell of Mammoth Spring, AR., 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren
Mr. Lawrence has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
