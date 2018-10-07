Gerald "Jerry" Roach

May 7, 1962 - October 7, 2018

Gerald "Jerry" Roach, 56, of Savannah, passed away at his home Sunday, October 7, 2018.

Jerry was born May 7, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Criss and Doris (Alkire) Roach. He graduated from North Andrew High School.

Jerry was an employee of Wilbert Vault Company for nearly thirty years. He was a man of the Christian faith who enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and was an avid Raider's fan.

Jerry is survived by: two sons, Dakota, Lee's Summit, Missouri and Justin, Savannah, Missouri; two sisters, Phyllis (Joe) Weller, Ottumwa, Iowa and Priscilla (Ron) Stuart, Camdenton, Missouri; brother, Charlie (Cindy) Roach, Maryville, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services 10:30 AM Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 10:00 AM Wednesday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute.