Gerald Lee Allen, 79

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:29 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gerald Lee Allen, 79, Oregon, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was born October 19, 1940, to Thurman and Lora (Brown) Allen, in Amazonia, Missouri.
Gerald married Berneice Pfander July 14, 1962.
He was a farmer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Gerald was a family man and loved his little dog Rowdy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include Berneice, of the home; children, Lonnie Allen (Mendy), Lana Allen (Mike) and Greg Allen (Ramona); grandchildren, Brett (Amanda) and Megan Allen, Damon Kidwell, Neva Parry (Adam), Max, Sam and Grace Allen; great grandchildren, Wade Allen and Odin Parry; and sister, Erma Reedy.
Farewell Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice or Mosaic Cancer Center.

