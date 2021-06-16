Gerald Lynn McCaslin, 67

Cameron, MO- Gerald L. “Porky” McCaslin, 67, of Cameron, passed away May 29, 2021.

Gerald was born August 24, 1953 to Truman L. and Cuma G. (Hefley) McCaslin in King City, MO.

Gerald was a 1971 graduate of Winston, MO High School. He married Tina E. Roe, September 22, 1986 in Winston, MO. He has worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Local 101 Engineers. He delivered for O’Reilly Auto Parts, and was a former member of the Winston, MO Fire Department.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Cuma.

He is survived by his wife, Tina of the home; son, Micheal (Megan) McCaslin, Kidder, MO; daughter, Timber McCaslin, Cameron; 2 grandsons, David and Ryan; sister, Sharon Nunn, Okmulgee, OK; cousin Donita (Bill) Asher, Winston, MO; 2 nieces, Mary Graham and Connie Nunn; and additional nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Winston Fire Department (KAW).

Services will be 1:00 PM Friday June 4, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation is 7:00-9:00 PM Thursday June 3. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Albany, MO.

Arrangements under direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.