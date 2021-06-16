Clear
Gerald Lynn McCaslin, 67

Gerald L. “Porky” McCaslin, 67, of Cameron, passed away May 29, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:07 PM

Gerald was born August 24, 1953 to Truman L. and Cuma G. (Hefley) McCaslin in King City, MO.

Gerald was a 1971 graduate of Winston, MO High School. He married Tina E. Roe, September 22, 1986 in Winston, MO. He has worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Local 101 Engineers. He delivered for O’Reilly Auto Parts, and was a former member of the Winston, MO Fire Department.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Cuma.

He is survived by his wife, Tina of the home; son, Micheal (Megan) McCaslin, Kidder, MO; daughter, Timber McCaslin, Cameron; 2 grandsons, David and Ryan; sister, Sharon Nunn, Okmulgee, OK; cousin Donita (Bill) Asher, Winston, MO; 2 nieces, Mary Graham and Connie Nunn; and additional nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Winston Fire Department (KAW).

Services will be 1:00 PM Friday June 4, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation is 7:00-9:00 PM Thursday June 3. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Albany, MO.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

