Gerald M. “Jerry” Eckstein, 80, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of Clyde, MO, passed from this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at this home, surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born in Maryville on January 8, 1940, and spent his life in the area. His parents were Michael and Gertrude (Eickholt) Eckstein, and preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his siblings, Eva Fimple, Leiva Klaus, Hubert Eckstein, Louis Eckstein, Emelia Myers, Leo Eckstein, Bernard Eckstein and Robert Eckstein; and his granddaughter, Tara Florea.

Jerry had attended the Jefferson School District. He was a bricklayer and concrete contractor his entire life. He also had a striking resemblance to President Abraham Lincoln, and would dress as him at area parades and functions.

He was a member and attended the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. A founding member of the Tri-C Fire Department, member of Tri-C Rescue Squad, he retired in 2016 after 30 years as the Mayor of Clyde, MO, a member of the Jefferson School Board. He was a proud member of AA.

On September 1, 1962 at the Holy Family Church in Conception Junction, Jerry was united in marriage to Ellen Rosetta “Susie” Sybert. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children, Kaye (Joe) Brown, Skidmore, MO, Kim (Bill) Florea, Maryville, MO, Kris (Dickie) Henry, Stanberry, MO, and Jerry Joe (Libby) Eckstein, Gower, MO; special niece, Terri (Kim) Carmichael, Maryville, MO; 2 sisters, Eileen (Don, who precedes) Fisher, Maryville, MO, and Clarice Holtman Schuetz, Maryville, MO; 23 Grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. The burial will follow at the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO.

A parish and family Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. The visitation will follow from 6-8:00 PM at the church.

Military rites at the cemetery will be conducted by members of the Missouri Military Honors Detail, and members of the Tri-C American Legion Post 464, Conception Junction, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s name are suggested to the American Alzheimers Association, or the St. Columba Catholic Church, or to Hospice Partners.