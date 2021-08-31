Clear
Gerald Ray Hess, 71

Gerald Ray Hess, 71, of Osborn, passed away July 22, 2021. Gerald was born July 3, 1950 to James C. and Anna D. (Rolf) Hess in Paris, Arkansas.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:59 PM

Gerald was a 1968 graduate of Tarkio High School. On February 15, 1969 he married Barbara L. Southard in Westboro, Missouri. He worked as a corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Gerald was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Hess and grandson Damion Smith.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of the home; daughters, Christina Smith, Oregon, MO, Janet (Randy) Mitchell, Richland, MO; son Brian Hess; 5 grandchildren, Candice Smith, Adrian Smith, Tyler Mitchell, Gabriel Mitchell, Julie Mitchell; 5 great grandchildren, Selena & Joclyn Smith, Octavia, Milo & Samara Mitchell; sister Delores Krejci, Bennington, NE.
Graveside services and inurnment will be at Center Grove Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.


