Gerald Thomas Pawling 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born January 1, 1955 in Banning, California, son of Marie & Russell Pawling. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and he worked for the City of St. Joseph. He served in the United States Navy. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Ruth Herr. Survivors include: life partner, Carolyn Wilson, brother, Alvin (Ellen) Pawling, and a sister, Emma (Brian) Blake. Mr. Pawling will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
