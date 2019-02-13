Gerald V. Miller, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care, surrounded by his loving family.

Gerald was born on September 6, 1940 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Gerald and Elizabeth (Swoboda) Miller. He was a 1960 graduate of Central High School.

Mr. Miller retired as a Federal Weighmaster and had worked for AGP and Farmland.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a soft spot for homeless and abandoned animals. He could always be depended upon to help and fix any problem that came along.

Gerald married Mary F. Spangler on October 7, 1960. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include his daughter, Jerralee Echterling (Brian Saulsman); son-in-law, Jim Mrkvicka; grandchildren, Catilyn Echterling-Reeve (Daniel), Max Ectherling; James III, Joshua and Jordan Mrkvicka and numerous nieces, nephews and additional family members.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Mrkvicka; son-in-law, Dennis Echterling and siblings.

Services 11:00 AM Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 9:00 AM Wednesday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday.

The family has requested memorial donations to St. Joseph Animal Shelter.