Geraldine Ann Davis 80, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Geraldine's Obituary
Geraldine Ann Davis 80, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born October 11, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Gladys and Arthur Brown. She worked in Mound City housing, and at the King Hill Apartments. She was a member of Missouri Valley Baptist Church, Halls, MO. Geraldine was preceded in death by husband, Gerald Davis, her parents, son, "Chip" Dale Davis, brother, Arthur Brown, Jr.. Survivors include son, Mitchell (Teresa) Davis of Forest City, MO, five grandchildren eight great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at the Sugar Creek Cemetery , The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to theSouth Side Food Kitchen.

Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
