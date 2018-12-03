Geraldine Bernice Loubey January 02, 1921 - November 30, 2018

Geraldine Loubey, 97, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care.

Geraldine (Williams) Loubey was born in Winnwood Beach, Missouri ( a suburb of Kansas City North) on January 2, 1921. The family moved to St. Joseph in 1937. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1939 in the top ten of the class. In 1940 she started working for St. Joseph Production Credit Association then Standard Oil Company, U.S. Farm Credit Administration then Federal Land Bank Association retiring in 1986 after 40 plus years.

Geraldine married Woodrow (Woody) Loubey in 1946. He passed away in 1979.

Geraldine was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church and the Pony Express Chapter of the Missouri Council of the Blind/Low Vision.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Clara Williams and her two brothers Kenneth and Howard Williams.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Loubey of the home, Beverly (Jeffery) Barnes, Destin, FL; grandson Jared Barnes of Harrisburg, PA, granddaughter Jennifer Barnes (Paul) Salamh, Greenwood, IN; great grandchildren Audrey, Fallon, Kalea, Bly and Paisley; sister Romayne Trimble, Land of Lakes, FL; sister-in-law Charlyne Williams, Hutchinson, KS and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

Funeral services 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 5, in our chapel.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to InterServ Mobile Meals or Broken Creek Youth Ranch.