Geraldine Elizabeth Mier, 91, St. Joseph passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

She was born September 4, 1930 in Sullivan, Missouri, to Hugh and Annette (Mantels) Peterson. She earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics from Park College and a master’s degree from the University of Missouri.

Geraldine married William Mier on August 7, 1955. He survives of the home.

She taught home economics in Essex, IA, Shenandoah, IA, the University of Missouri-Columbia, Richmond, MO, and for 17 years at Central High School in St. Joseph.

Geraldine was very active in the community. As a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, she was an Elder, Clerk of Session, Superintendent of Sunday School, sang in the Choir, and was Moderator of Presbyterian Women. She was a 72-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Areme Chapter #461, Past Matron, and Organist. Geraldine was also Past President of P.E.O., Chapter HY; Past President of the Professional Home Economics Club of St. Joseph; Past President of Social Order of Beauceant; a member of Needles of Moila and Retired Teachers of St. Joseph and Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband; sons, Marlon Roe Mier (Teresa), Gower, MO, and William (Aaron) Mier (Stephanie), Kemmerer, WY; grandsons, Collin Mier and Jace Zeit; other extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Clarinda (Iowa) Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.