Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Geraldine Elizabeth Mier, 91

Geraldine Elizabeth Mier, 91, St. Joseph passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:27 PM

Geraldine Elizabeth Mier, 91, St. Joseph passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
She was born September 4, 1930 in Sullivan, Missouri, to Hugh and Annette (Mantels) Peterson. She earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics from Park College and a master’s degree from the University of Missouri.
Geraldine married William Mier on August 7, 1955. He survives of the home.
She taught home economics in Essex, IA, Shenandoah, IA, the University of Missouri-Columbia, Richmond, MO, and for 17 years at Central High School in St. Joseph.
Geraldine was very active in the community. As a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, she was an Elder, Clerk of Session, Superintendent of Sunday School, sang in the Choir, and was Moderator of Presbyterian Women. She was a 72-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, Areme Chapter #461, Past Matron, and Organist. Geraldine was also Past President of P.E.O., Chapter HY; Past President of the Professional Home Economics Club of St. Joseph; Past President of Social Order of Beauceant; a member of Needles of Moila and Retired Teachers of St. Joseph and Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Marlon Roe Mier (Teresa), Gower, MO, and William (Aaron) Mier (Stephanie), Kemmerer, WY; grandsons, Collin Mier and Jace Zeit; other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Clarinda (Iowa) Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories