Geraldine “Gerri” Keene, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by her 4 children.

She was born November 22, 1932 to Carl and Georgie (Heater) Penland.

Gerri married Richard Keene, who preceded her in death in 1991.

She was a PBX instructor for SW Bell and retired from AT&T after 30 years.

Gerri enjoyed gardening, shopping and being at the casino.

She was a member of the Eagles lodge, American Legion, and Telephone Pioneers of America.

Gerri was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harvey and Bob Penland; and granddaughter-in-law, Latoya Lewis.

Survivors include her brother, Dave Penland (Beverly); son, William McKinley (Annette); daughter, Debbie Kosilla; daughter, Susan McKinley (Jon Eric); son, Michael McKinley; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.