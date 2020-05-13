Geraldine “Gerri” Keene, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by her 4 children.
She was born November 22, 1932 to Carl and Georgie (Heater) Penland.
Gerri married Richard Keene, who preceded her in death in 1991.
She was a PBX instructor for SW Bell and retired from AT&T after 30 years.
Gerri enjoyed gardening, shopping and being at the casino.
She was a member of the Eagles lodge, American Legion, and Telephone Pioneers of America.
Gerri was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harvey and Bob Penland; and granddaughter-in-law, Latoya Lewis.
Survivors include her brother, Dave Penland (Beverly); son, William McKinley (Annette); daughter, Debbie Kosilla; daughter, Susan McKinley (Jon Eric); son, Michael McKinley; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Service: Friday, May 15th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.
Geraldine “Gerri” Keene, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by her 4 children.