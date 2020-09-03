Clear
Geraldine "Jerri" Marion McAsey, 90

Rosary: Friday, September 11th, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. 2618 Seneca, St. Joseph, MO 64507. ■ Mass of Commemoration: Friday, September 11th, 2020 10:30 AM @ St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 9:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Geraldine "Jerri" McAsey 90 of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Diversicare. She was born January 15, 1930, the daughter of the late Marion and Louis Hummer. She graduated from Benton High School and married Bob, the love of her life. They shared 73 years of marriage. Jerri was a loving, giving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was proud to have five generations of family. She had many friends because she was a good friend. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing cards with her best friend and love of her life, Bob. She loved her Catholic faith, praying the rosary and attending daily Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church. She was preceded in death by her true love, Bob, April 11, 2020, daughter, Kathleen McAsey, great-great grandson, Seth, parents, sister, Margaret Menschik, brothers, Vincent and Richard. Survivors include; daughter, Sheron (James) Edelman, sons, Dennis McAsey, Kansas City, MO, and James McAsey, St. Joseph, sister-in-law, Nancy Herbert, grandchildren; Sandy (Shannon) Martin, Renee (Jeremy) Barton, Brandon and Becky McAsey, seven great grandchildren; Tony (Ayola), Shalee, Keldin, Kaylee, Cooper, Madison and Austin, four great-great grandchildren; Remi, Summara, Brooklyn and Jersey, also several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The Rosary for both Jerri and Bob will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 with a Mass of Commemoration for both Jerri and Bob starting at 10:30 a.m. with the family to receive friends following the Mass in Gasper Hall until 12:30 PM. Private inurnment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, at a later date. memorials are requested to the St. Francis Xavier Food Kitchen. online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com

