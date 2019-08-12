Clear

Gilbert A. Pickrell, 80, Atchison, KS

Visitation August 13, 2019 10:00am - 11:00am Rollins Funeral Home Service August 13, 2019 11:00am Rollins Funeral Home 1106 East Branch Street PO Box 1094 PLATTE CITY, MO 64079

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
GILBERT A. PICKRELL
Gilbert A. Pickrell, 80, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Atchison Hospital in Atchison, KS. Gilbert was born November 19, 1938 in Atchison, KS to Theodore Isaac and Irene Matilda (Anderson) Pickrell. He was a 1956 graduate of the Atchison High School; afterwards attending Midland Lutheran College in Freemont, NE. Gilbert proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Afterwards, he moved to Kansas City, KS, and later to the Platte Woods area, before moving to Platte City, MO in 2000. Gilbert was of the Lutheran faith and worked as a Work Controller for TWA, later retiring from American Airlines. He was an avid bicyclist and jogger enjoying being in the open air of the outdoors. Gilbert enjoyed playing flag football and travelling to new places throughout the world; and through a prize from TWA, he won an around the world trip where he enjoyed snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef. Gilbert was a 32nd degree Mason in the Paseo and Barry area clubs; and a member of the local Shriners, where he would entertain foster children with his clown outfit. He also served as a TWA corporate challenge organizer, and made many contributions to the local Boy Scouts of America. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son Michael; a brother Phillip Amil Pickrell; his step father Mel Nelson; and his previous wife Sherrie Pickrell. Gilbert is survived by his life partner Bonnie Hannah; his son Scott; his “almost sons” Barney, Richard, and David Hannah; his foster son Shawn Neustadt; his daughter Patricia Thompson; his sister Deanna Kay VanDorn; 1 niece; 3 nephews; and extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. A 2:30 p.m. committal service will follow at the Reno, KS Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

