Gilbert Corrales, Sr., 82

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 10:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gilbert Corrales, Sr.
1938-2020

Gilbert Corrales, Sr., 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
He was born May 16, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to Candelario and Benigna (Campa) Corrales.
Gilbert married Cristina Espinoza October 9, 1971.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and later in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Gilbert retired from the City of San Antonio, Texas where he worked as a wastewater operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Esperanza Avila, Joe Corrales, Antonio Corrales, Frank Corrales, Consuelo Gonzales, Benigna Corrales and Pedro Corrales.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Cristina; children, Yvonne Smith (Kevin), Gilbert Corrales, Jr. (Clae); grandchildren, Aliana, Sean, Gilbert III, Addison; brothers, Johnnie and Candelario, Jr. Corrales; numerous extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

