Gilbert "Gib" Earl Bomar 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born May 26, 1933 in Nodaway, Missouri, son of the late William Reilly and Elsie Marie (Steeby) Bomar. After graduating from Fillmore High School, he enlisted in the United States Army, and he was a Private for 2 years. Returning he became a machinist and supervisor for Westab (Meade) Products retiring in a little over 33 years. After retirement he continued as a machinist as a hobby and to build and work with his hands. He was an avid John Wayne Fan. He married Anna Lee Merritt February 24, 1956, they later divorced, he then married Maxine Laughlin Bomar, and they shared 60 years together. Gilbert Earl was preceded in death by wife Maxine, his parents, twin brother, Delbert Syril Bomar in 1939, grandson, Ryan Bomar, and step grandson, Brad Williams. Survivors include: son, Michael (Sandy) Bomar, daughter, Jamie (Elmer) Bennett, step daughter, Ava Andrews, grandson, Jason Words, granddaughter, Nichole Bennett, step grandsons, Aaron (Jill) Snook and Chris (Julie) Bennett, step granddaughter, Christa Bennett, great-grandson, Jason Lee, great-granddaughters, Ashlynn Bomar, Clair A, Kenlee Words, and Shelby L Cooley, step great-grandson, Callan Snook, and several other step great grandchildren, sister, Buelah M Conroy, aunt, Leota Steeby-Curd, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2:00 pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Dr. Jason Abbott officiating. The Inurnment will be at the Fillmore Cemetery with full Military Honors. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home..

Upon retirement, Clyde wrote two books on local history, Lake Contrary: Days of Glory 1880-1964 and Krug Park: St. Joseph’s Crown Jewel. He gave many talks and slide presentations to clubs, schools, senior facilities, and other organizations. For about five years he was partner in an antique mall in St. Joseph. In 1998, he was chosen by The St. Joseph News-Press as one of “The Twenty Who Count.” Clyde served on the steering committee of the first Trails West where he gave presentations in the Chatauqua tent for several years. Later he wrote the nomination to get the Carnegie Library placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For relaxation he loved to read and do research on St. Joseph history and the White House, collect postcards and Victorian antiques, and spend time flower gardening.

Clyde was a board member on the Saint Joseph Historical Society/Robidoux Row Museum and then served as president of the organization. In 1997, he became executive director of Robidoux Row Museum for seventeen years retiring in 2014. While there Clyde was given the Robidoux Award, the St. Joseph Landmark Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Convention Visitors Bureau Hall of Fame Award, and the Ft. Smith Historical Award. Because of his work preserving the history of Lake Contrary, the Buchanan County Commissioners named the bandstand at the Lake in his honor.

He was a member of Kirschner Community Church, where he served on the board and later read the message and conducted the church services until it closed in 2016.

Clyde was a life member of the Saint Joseph Historical Society/Robidoux Row, a life member of Pony Express Historical Association/Patee House Museum, a life member of the St. Joseph Garden Club, and a member of the Pony Express Museum, of the St. Joseph Museums, Inc., the Doniphan County Historical Society, the National Trust, Retired Teachers of St. Joseph, the Missouri State Retired Teachers, Mount Mora Cemetery Association, Northwest Genealogy Society, Friends of the Rolling Hills Library, Friends of the St. Joseph Public Library, and the Buchanan County Democratic Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mavis Weeks; and sister-in-law, Wanda Adams.

Survivors include brother, Harold Adams of St. Joseph, MO; nephews, Randy Adams (Heather) of Easton, MO, and Steve Adams (Darcy) of St. Joseph; great-nephew, Seth Adams; great-niece, Amanda Adams; godson, Andy Fuston of Lyons, NE; and many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday, Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am Thursday, Rupp Chapel, Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Robidoux Row, or Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online livestream, condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com